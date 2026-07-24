Comfortable today, but heat is on the way

Today is going to be a fabulous Friday! Skies will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds, and temperatures will be comfortable in the low 80s. That's exactly where we would expect temperatures to be for this time of year. The low 80s will feel even better because dew points are down in the low 50s, meaning humidity will not be a problem today. Skies stay sunny through dinner plans before becoming mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the low 60s.

Tomorrow is when we start to notice some changes in our weather. It becomes warmer, with highs in the mid-80s, and humidity becomes a bit more noticeable as dew points climb into the mid-60s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance for a few afternoon storms mainly to the north.

Sunday gets even warmer. Highs climb to near 90 degrees, and dew points rise into the 70s, making for a hot and humid day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day before the heat and humidity fuel scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, so it's important to keep an eye on the forecast.

Monday will look similar to Sunday, with another hot and humid day and the chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. After that, our weather quiets down, and temperatures cool off for the remainder of the workweek.