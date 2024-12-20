Colder weekend ahead of holiday warm up

The snow may have stopped falling but we're living in a winter wonderland today with lots of snow on the ground and roads.

Several inches of snow are present in just about every neighborhood in northeast Wisconsin.

Our skies will clear out throughout the day giving us a healthy dose of sunshine.

Wind gusts for most of the day will be between 20-25 mph.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the single digits for most areas.

We welcome in winter on Saturday morning which will include colder temperatures with highs in the upper teens/low 20s and mostly sunny skies.

Highs will warm up into the 30s going into next week and will largely stay above normal heading into the new year.

More snow is expected on Monday.