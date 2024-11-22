Colder weather before Thanksgiving

No falling snow today after we woke up to our first flakes on Thursday.

Temperatures will be a little warmer and above normal in the mid 40s.

Expecting mostly cloudy skies throughout northeast Wisconsin with some slight chances for bits of sunshine.

Wind gusts between 20-30 mph will be prevalent throughout the day.

Gun-deer season begins with partly sunny skies before clouds move back in ahead of the Packers game on Sunday.

Beginning on Tuesday, high temperatures will fall into the mid 30s giving us noticeably colder weather leading up to and including Thanksgiving.