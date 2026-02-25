Colder for now

After yesterday’s snow, cold air has been moving in. Winds shifted following the snow, and temperatures have been dropping throughout the morning. Highs will only reach around 20 degrees, with wind gusts near 25 miles per hour, making it feel even colder.

Tomorrow, you might see a few flurries as a warm front passes. Winds will shift again, out of the southwest, starting a warming trend. Expect mid-30s on Thursday, then even warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 40s on Friday before colder air makes a quick return this weekend.