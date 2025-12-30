Colder air sending us into 2026

More snow fell on northeast Wisconsin expected to total between 1-2 inches of accumulation in most areas.

It's not as much snow as the storm earlier in the week, but it's enough for potentially hazardous travel along with gusty winds.

Colder air is on the way for the final hours of 2025 and the first days of 2026.

Lows around 0 degrees are expected for New Year's Eve.

Frigid wind chills far below zero are expected for New Year's Eve going into New Year's Day.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for the first three days of 2026 before our temperatures warm up.