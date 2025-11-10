Cold, windy start to the week

Northeast Wisconsin is off to a chilly start this week, with temperatures dipping into the low 20s early Monday morning. Afternoon highs are expected to climb only into the mid-30s, keeping the region well below seasonal averages.

Windy conditions will continue throughout the day, with gusts reaching up to 25 miles per hour. The brisk winds will make it feel even colder, so bundle up when heading outdoors.

There’s also a slight chance of a few light flurries this afternoon. Door county may experience more snow, with lake effect snow expected Monday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Door County so be careful when on the road.

Cooler temperatures linger through the start of the week before a gradual warming trend begins midweek.