Cold makes a comeback

A cold front moved through the area last night, bringing snow and rain. As temperatures dropped, roads froze over, creating many slick spots this morning. Slow down on the roads today.

This front is bringing strong winds and much colder weather. Wind gusts will reach up to 40 miles per hour today. Temperatures have been dropping throughout the morning and will fall into the upper teens. Highs this afternoon will only reach the low 20s. With cold temperatures and strong winds, wind chills will be in the single digits, making it feel much colder than it has over the past few days.

Cold air settles in on Thursday, and a system will bring 1–3 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday. On Friday, temperatures will briefly become milder, reaching the low 30s, before more cold air returns this weekend. Periods of light snow can be expected on and off through the weekend.