Cold front drops temperatures back below average

A cold front is moving through this morning, bringing a few showers to start the day. Skies will remain cloudy early, then gradually clear as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures around 70 degrees will be reached in the early afternoon before cooler air behind the cold front moves in. Winds will also pick up behind the front.

Temperatures will drop back into the low 40s overnight, with some areas dipping into the 30s. Tuesday night and Wednesday night could bring frost, particularly in northern areas. Temperatures will remain below average for the rest of the week, with highs only reaching the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

After today’s showers, conditions stay dry until Friday.

Warmer air returns for Memorial Day weekend, but so do increasing clouds and chances for scattered showers.