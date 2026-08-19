Cold front drops humidity

A cold front swept across northeast Wisconsin yesterday, bringing a couple of severe thunderstorms. But behind that front comes much nicer weather. Skies today will be mostly sunny, with highs around 80 degrees. The biggest difference will be in our dew points. Dew points yesterday afternoon were in the mid-60s, but we’ve already seen them drop into the mid-50s this morning, and they will continue to fall, leaving us with dry air today and Thursday.

Overnight skies will remain mostly clear, allowing lows to drop into the 50s and maybe even the 40s for some of us. Highs will be back around 80 degrees Thursday. Skies will start mostly sunny Thursday, but cloud cover will increase throughout the day. By Thursday night, we’ll see chances for rain showers, along with increasing humidity.

Scattered shower chances will stick around into Friday. There may be a few thundershowers, but severe weather is not expected at this time.

The weekend should be mostly dry, although a stray shower is possible Saturday.