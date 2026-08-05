Cold front brings relief from humidity

A cold front is moving through the area this morning, bringing plenty of cloud cover and the chance for a few scattered showers. Clouds will gradually decrease during the afternoon, with some sunshine breaking through by late in the day, especially closer to sunset. The front will also usher in cooler, less humid air, with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Skies will continue to clear overnight, although some patchy fog could develop by Thursday morning. Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures will begin to climb again heading into the weekend. Humidity will increase on Friday but should become a bit more comfortable as the weekend continues. Most of Friday looks dry and pleasant, but there is a chance for thunderstorms Friday evening, especially across the western part of the viewing area. That's something to keep an eye on if you're planning to attend Packers Family Night.