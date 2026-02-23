Cold and windy conditions on the way

Sunday was the coldest day in two weeks in northeast Wisconsin.
For the second day in a row our highs were below normal which will continue on Monday.
Even with mostly sunny skies our highs will only reach the low/mid 20s.
Strong wind expected on Monday and Tuesday with Tuesday also bringing more accumulating snow.
We will warm up closer to and above normal later in the week.
Posted
Sunday was the coldest day in two weeks in northeast Wisconsin.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.