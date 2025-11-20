Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles

A week before Thanksgiving and our highs are still sitting a bit above normal in the mid/upper 40s.
Expecting a cloudy Thursday with chances for light sprinkles throughout the day.
Friday will begin a stretch of mostly sunny days going into the weekend.
We'll return to the low 50s over the weekend into early next week before our highs begin to drop right before Thanksgiving.
Posted
A week before Thanksgiving and our highs are still sitting a bit above normal in the mid/upper 40s.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.