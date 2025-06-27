Cloudy start to June's last weekend

After a rainy night, we're waking up to more cloudy skies, although there's a small chance for light lingering showers during the day.

Our temperatures will increase a touch into the mid/uppers 70s, but we're still slightly below normal.

Cloud coverage will decrease through the later part of the day.

We're expecting a much sunnier weekend with highs in the low/mid 80s on Saturday.

Sunday could see highs reach the upper 80s/low 90s with sunshine, but also chance for showers and storms.

As the calendar turns to July, we'll see sunny skies and highs in the low/mid 80s.