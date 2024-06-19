Cloudy end to spring

While not as hot as yesterday, today is expected to be another warm day with high temperatures reaching the high 70s/low 80s across N.E.W.

More clouds and scattered showers are expected throughout the day although the heavier rainfall isn't expected until the early hours of Thursday morning.

There is a chance for thunderstorms, but severe storms are not expected.

Thursday, the first day of summer, will be cooler with high temperatures reaching the low 70s with more rain expected than today and chances for thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend.