Wednesday is shaping up to be a comfortable day with highs in the upper 70s/low 80s and mostly sunny skies after some early clouds.

Thursday will include similar highs and more mostly sunny skies.

Friday highs will be warmer in the mid 80s with chances for showers and thunderstorms going into the weekend.

This will be our next chance for severe weather.

We'll continue to be in the low 80s over the weekend.