Cloudy and foggy to end the weekend

Saturday high temperatures reached the 40s for the second day in a row.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the low 30s with cloudy skies.

Patchy fog is expected to develop overnight and last into the morning and early afternoon affecting visibility.

The cloudy skies are expected to continue throughout most of the day.

A late afternoon snow/rain mix is possible along the lakeshore later in the day Saturday afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday with another return to the 40s.

High temperatures will slowly decrease into the 30s and then 20s going into the new year.