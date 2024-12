Saturday will end with a winter weather advisory in effect between 6PM and midnight.

A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain may cause roads to be slippery throughout the night.

Overnight lows are in the low/mid 30s.

Temperatures warm up into the low 40s with cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday.

Highs will slowly drop from the mid 30s to the low 20s over the course of the upcoming week going into next weekend.