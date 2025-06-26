Clouds, storms and heavy rain

Thursday highs will be below normal only reaching the mid 60s further north and low 70s further south.

Mostly cloudy skies will last throughout the day before rain and storm chances pick up in the afternoon going into the evening.

There's a marginal risk of severe weather and these late showers and storms could bring heavy rain and lead to possible flooding.

Friday highs will warm up slightly into the mid 70s, although still below normal.

More mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Sunshine returns this weekend with highs jumping back into the 80s.

Highs will stay in the low/mid 80s as the calendar turns from June to July.