Clouds and rain to end September

Monday brought beautiful weather to start the workweek, and Tuesday will bring much of the same before changes move into northeast Wisconsin. Skies will start mostly clear early Tuesday morning, but cloud cover will gradually increase throughout the day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon and mostly cloudy by the evening. Highs today will be in the low to mid-70s, about 5–10 degrees above average for late September. A breeze will pick up this afternoon and continue into tonight and Wednesday.

Rain will move through the area overnight. Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday and Wednesday night, with rain beginning to wrap up Thursday morning. We can expect about half an inch to an inch of rain across the area.

Wednesday will be muggy, but humidity will slowly drop Thursday, with the air becoming dry by Friday. By Friday, it will also begin to feel more like fall, with temperatures in the mid-60s this weekend.

Following the cloudy midweek weather, sunshine will return for the end of the week and the weekend.