Clearing skies and dropping humidity

A cold front moved through this morning, bringing a broken line of showers to parts of the area. Behind the front, clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, giving way to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Winds will pick up behind the front, with northwest winds gusting near 25 mph at times. Those winds will also usher in drier air, so while it will remain muggy this morning, humidity will drop noticeably this afternoon.

Despite the passage of the cold front, temperatures will actually be warmer today. After highs only reached the low 70s yesterday, temperatures will climb into the low 80s this afternoon.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the low 50s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow will be seasonable, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

The sunshine continues Thursday and Friday, with temperatures warming back into the low 80s by Friday. A few showers could develop Friday night into early Saturday, but most of the weekend looks dry with plenty of sunshine. The next more significant chance for rain and storms arrives Sunday night, with rain likely on Monday as another system moves through the area.