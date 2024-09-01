Clear skies expected for Labor Day

The start of September, and meteorological beginning of fall, included gorgeous weather with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.

High pressure moving through the region has kept the skies largely clear and sunny.

Wind gusts reached 20mph, although the winds are expected to be much calmer going into tonight and into Labor Day.

Labor Day is expected to be similarly warm in the low 70s with clear, sunny skies.

As the week goes on, temperatures will heat up into the 80s with chances for rain later in the week.

A cooler weekend is ahead with highs in the mid 60s.