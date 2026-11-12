Chilly, windy weather moves in with a few flakes possible

We’re going to wrap up the work week on a chilly note. A cold front moved through the area yesterday, shifting winds out of the north and ushering in a colder air mass that will stick around over the next few days.

High temperatures this afternoon will struggle to reach the low 40s, with gusty winds making it feel even colder. Winds will gust up to around 30 mph at times, adding an extra chill to the air.

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy across much of the area today. A few areas of drizzle are possible, with perhaps a couple of snowflakes mixing in as temperatures cool tonight. Along the lakeshore and near the Upper Peninsula border, the chances for precipitation will be higher as northerly winds bring in lake-effect showers. Most of this precipitation is expected to begin as rain, but as colder air continues to move in, some snow could begin mixing in.

The best chance to see a few snowflakes will be near the U.P. border and across Door and Kewaunee counties overnight into Friday morning. However, after our recent stretch of mild weather, ground temperatures remain relatively warm, meaning any snow that does fall will likely melt on contact.

Friday will remain chilly, cloudy, and breezy, with skies staying partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Lake effect showers continue.

A gradual improvement is in store for the weekend. Temperatures will climb closer to seasonal averages, with highs in the mid-40s, while sunshine begins to break through the clouds.

If you’re heading to Lambeau Field for Sunday's Packers-Vikings matchup, expect a quiet but chilly day. Skies will be sunny, with temperatures in the low 40s at kickoff. It should be a nice day for football, but you'll still want to bundle up!

Looking ahead to next week, the warming trend continues. High temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s, putting us above average once again. Sunshine is also expected to stick around, making for a much more pleasant start to the new work week.