Chilly & Breezy for Halloween!

After two record breaking HOT days... the fun comes to an end.

A cold front came through last night bringing northerly winds, cooler temperatures, and LOTS of rain. Rain totals in many neighborhoods are near 1 inch.

Our high temperatures today are closer to normal, in the mid to upper 50s. Northerly winds remain breezy. There is a wind advisory in effect for some neighborhoods this afternoon.

The system begins to push out throughout the day today but expect the rain to last until this evening. As far as trick or treating, some neighborhoods will see isolated rain showers. Everyone will be in the 40s with gusty winds.

Overnight lows return to the 30s for Friday morning.

Friday: Sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and highs in the mid 50s.

There is more rain and warmth in the forecast for next week.

