Chances for rain during kickoff?

After coming off the hottest day of the month, our high temperatures 'cool down' to the low 80s with mostly sunny skies on what should be a beautiful Friday.

Wildfire smoke in the area should continue to stay high in the atmosphere and is expected to clear out of the area by Saturday night.

More clouds expected for Saturday, although our high temperatures will stay in the same neighborhood in the low 80s.

Chances for rain late on Saturday and early Sunday seem to be slightly lower, however there's still a chance that the Packers' home opener could be dryer than anticipated depending on when/if the rain comes.

Mostly sunny skies follow next week with highs consistently in the low 80s.