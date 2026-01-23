Careful in the cold

We are under extreme cold warnings all day today. Morning temperatures are in the negative teens, with some locations dipping into the negative twenties. Winds are gusting near 25 miles per hour, bringing wind chills down to between -30 and -50. Skies will be blue, but temperatures will struggle to reach the negative single digits, and gusty winds will keep wind chills in the -30s for much of the day.

Overnight will be just as cold as this morning, with temperatures dropping into the negative teens. Winds will be calmer, so wind chills will be less harsh, mainly in the negative twenties. It will remain very cold, but there will be some relief.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with calmer winds, though temperatures will still remain just below zero.

While we warm out of the extreme cold over the next few days, temperatures will remain well below average.