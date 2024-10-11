Can we expect rain showers?

Another sunny day for Northeast Wisconsin with high pressure controlling our weather. The clockwise flow around it means are winds will shift to the southwest. Gusty winds today near 25 mph. This means another day with high fire danger throughout the state.

Highs will be 20 degrees above normal! The normal high is 61 degrees. The record high is 82 & within reach.

This weekend: Turning much cooler with the threat for showers on Saturday & rain with gusty winds on Sunday.

We need the rain. Much of the area is now under severe drought conditions.

On Monday we will she showers & gusty winds. Highs will only be in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Some computer

forecast models have a wet snowflake or sleet pellet mixing in with the rain. Not unusual for mid-October.

