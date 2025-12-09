Brief break before more snow tonight

The first clipper system moved through our area overnight, bringing snowfall that has created slick spots on the roads this morning, so be careful as you head out today.

We’ll see a second, stronger clipper system move through tonight into tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for some counties, with Winter Weather Advisories in effect for others. Snow will begin during the evening commute and continue into tomorrow morning. Around 3–6 inches can be expected, with the heaviest amounts in central Wisconsin. With this system, winds will also pick up. Tonight and tomorrow, gusts up to 30 miles per hour are likely, which will blow snow around and create extra wind chills.

After this second system, our weather mostly calms down—aside from some light snow on Friday—but much colder air will settle in, especially this weekend.