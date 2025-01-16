Break out the shorts but keep your parka close!

Temperatures are 25 degrees warmer this morning when compared to yesterday! Yay! Now we focus on something else... Many neighborhoods saw a dusting of snow overnight. This means slick roadways this morning.

Temperatures climb into the upper 30s for Thursday so this snow will melt this afternoon. Gusty winds continue throughout the end of the week.

Friday comes with highs reaching 40 degrees! That is 15 degrees above normal. The record high for Friday. January 17th is 47 degrees set in 1913.

The rollercoaster continues as our temperatures are colder yet again into the weekend. Look for highs in the single digits for Sunday and early next week.

We have no real weathermakers in the future. January continues to lack snow.

A few weeks out from Groundhogs' Day where we will learn our true fate.

