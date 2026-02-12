Blue skies and seasonable temperatures

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jordan's forecast
Today’s weather will feel very similar to yesterday, with afternoon highs reaching the low 30s. The day will begin with a few clouds, but skies will clear by the afternoon, giving way to bright sunshine. Winds will remain calm, making for a quiet and pleasant winter day.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the low 20s. Winds will stay light overnight, keeping conditions calm.

A warm-up arrives tomorrow, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. Under mostly sunny skies, it will be a comfortable and enjoyable day.

The nice stretch continues into the weekend and next, with temperatures staying in the 40s, some places having the potential to reach the 50s.

