Blue skies and seasonable temperatures

Today’s weather will feel very similar to yesterday, with afternoon highs reaching the low 30s. The day will begin with a few clouds, but skies will clear by the afternoon, giving way to bright sunshine. Winds will remain calm, making for a quiet and pleasant winter day.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies as temperatures drop into the low 20s. Winds will stay light overnight, keeping conditions calm.

A warm-up arrives tomorrow, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. Under mostly sunny skies, it will be a comfortable and enjoyable day.

The nice stretch continues into the weekend and next, with temperatures staying in the 40s, some places having the potential to reach the 50s.