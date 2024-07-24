Blue Skies Ahead... Soon

After a rainy day across Northeast Wisconsin yesterday, conditions are calming down. There is a chance for some isolated rain showers today. I don't expect heavy rain or thunderstorms like we saw yesterday.

Partly cloudy skies keeping our temperatures in the mid-to-low 70s across the neighborhoods for the second day in a row.

Thursday starts a stretch of sunny weather for WI! Temperatures near 80 for both Thursday and Friday.

Warmer this weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s! A couple of 90s next week.

