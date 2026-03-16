Blizzard conditions continue into the afternoon

Blizzard warnings remain in effect until 4 PM this afternoon. Northeast Wisconsin has already picked up 1–2 feet of snow, and a few more inches are expected over the next couple of hours.

Travel is not advised and should be limited to essential travel only. Roads are snow-covered, and strong winds combined with heavy snowfall are causing significantly reduced visibility.

Winds today will gust near 40 to 50 mph, leading to blowing and significant drifting snow. Even after the snow ends this afternoon, blowing snow will continue to be an issue.

High temperatures today will be near 20 degrees, and colder air will move in overnight, bringing temperatures close to 0 degrees. Winds will calm down Monday night.

Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, will be cold, with highs near 20 degrees. Skies tomorrow will be mostly sunny.