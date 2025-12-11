Bitter cold this weekend

After the snow we saw yesterday, we’re off to a much calmer start this morning. Temperatures are in the teens to start the day and will climb to a high of around 20 degrees this afternoon. It will be partly cloudy as the sun rises, but clouds will continue to thicken throughout the day. Overnight temperatures will drop into the single digits before warming back up to around 20 degrees on Friday, ahead of an arctic front that will usher in much colder air.

This weekend, we need to prepare for significantly colder weather. The front will move through Friday afternoon, bringing light snow showers with it. Snow totals will be less than an inch, but that’s enough to create some slick spots on the roads. After the front passes, temperatures will drop quickly into the single digits by Friday night. High temperatures on Saturday will be just above zero, and Sunday will reach around 10 degrees. As this cold air moves in, so will the wind. Gusts around 20 miles per hour this weekend will create a wind chill that makes temperatures feel like the negative twenties and negative teens. Make sure to protect yourself, your family, friends, and pets from the cold, and dress properly when heading outside.

After this cold snap, temperatures will begin to rebound at the start of next week.