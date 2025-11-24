Big changes coming this week

Starting off the week with mild temperatures. This morning begins in the mid-30s, and highs will climb to around 50 degrees this afternoon. Expect cloudy skies today with wind gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Rain chances begin tonight and continue into tomorrow. Tuesday will be above average once again, but Wednesday is when things change significantly. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 30s, with very windy conditions on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Some light snow is expected on Wednesday, with additional chances this weekend. Snow on Wednesday is looking like it will mostly be light.