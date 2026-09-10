Beautiful weather to end the week

Today is shaping up to be a fantastic day to get outside and enjoy the weather! High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s, running just a touch above average for this time of September. A light northwest breeze is bringing in drier air, keeping humidity levels comfortably low throughout the day. Skies will be sunny from start to finish, and clear skies continue tonight, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 50s.

Friday keeps the beautiful weather going, with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the low 80s. Despite the slightly warmer temperatures, humidity will remain fairly low, making for a warm but comfortable afternoon. A few gusty breezes are possible Friday afternoon. Sunshine continues through much of the day, although clouds will begin to increase after sunset.

A line of showers will move through Friday night, with a chance for a rumble of thunder as well. The good news is that this system will be fairly quick-moving, with rain ending early Saturday. Clouds will gradually break up through Saturday morning, allowing more sunshine to return by the end of the day. Saturday will be a bit more humid, with highs near 80.

Sunday starts off mainly dry, with lower humidity and cooler temperatures in the mid 70s. However, our next chance for rain arrives Sunday night and continues through much of Monday. This system could bring periods of heavy rain, so that will be something to watch closely as we head into the start of next week.

After a warm start to the weekend, temperatures look to trend cooler next week.