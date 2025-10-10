Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beautiful, warm weekend ahead

Jordan's forecast
We're starting off this Friday with cloudy skies and some scattered light showers. Rain will taper off throughout the morning. Clouds will linger through the morning, but skies begin to clear by lunchtime, leading to a beautiful finish to the day.

Temperatures will begin in the low 50s and warm nicely into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly clear skies.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a great time to get outside and enjoy all that northeast Wisconsin has to offer. Expect partly cloudy skies with pleasant temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

