Beautiful October weather

We’re heading into a beautiful stretch of fall weather, with plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures running well above average.

Dense fog is the main concern this morning, with reduced visibility across much of the area. Fog will gradually lift through the morning, giving way to a sunny and pleasant afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-60s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. If you’re heading out early, be careful on the roads.

The quiet weather pattern sticks around through the rest of the workweek. Expect plenty of sunshine each afternoon, with temperatures continuing to run above average. Highs will generally stay in the 60s, making for ideal conditions to enjoy the outdoors. However, cool, calm mornings could allow dense fog to develop again in spots, so be sure to keep an eye on visibility during the morning commute.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a few more clouds may move into the area, but overall, pleasant weather is expected to hold on. Temperatures should remain above average before a gradual cool down arrives early next week, bringing highs closer to more typical fall levels.