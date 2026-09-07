Beautiful Labor Day weather before rain returns

This weekend’s beautiful weather continues into Labor Day, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable, summer-like temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will remain fairly mild, making for another great day to get outside and enjoy the holiday.

Clouds will begin to increase overnight as our next weather system approaches, bringing our next chance for rain. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Tuesday, with the potential for a few stronger storms Tuesday evening.

A few storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concerns. Heavy downpours are also possible. The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. While a few storms could become severe, widespread severe weather is not expected.

A few lingering showers could stick around into the early hours of Wednesday, but conditions should gradually improve as we dry out for the remainder of the workweek.

Temperatures will remain near to slightly above average through the week, keeping the overall pattern on the warmer side for early September.