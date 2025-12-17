Back to the temperature rollercoaster

Temperatures will drop through the morning, falling back below freezing. This afternoon, highs will linger in the upper 20s. Clouds clear early, leaving us with a mostly sunny Wednesday.

Tonight, clouds increase ahead of an approaching storm system. Light rain showers begin early Thursday, then transition to snow by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will rise closer to 40 degrees overnight and remain there through the first half of the day. After some rain, a cold front will move through, dropping temperatures below freezing and triggering the changeover from rain to snow.

Snowfall totals are expected to be minimal, less than one inch, but wet roads could freeze as temperatures fall Thursday afternoon and evening, leading to icy conditions.

After that, temperatures will be on a bit of a rollercoaster for the next week.