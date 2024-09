The final day of September will be sunny and warm with highs reaching the low 80s.

Calm wind is expected throughout the day before stronger gusts later in the evening.

Possible light rain late Monday morning/early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday highs will be noticeably cooler in the upper 60s with more sunny skies and gusty winds.

Highs mostly hover around the low 70s the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies.