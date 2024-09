Sunday saw a jump in temperatures with highs in the mid 70s, feeling closer to summer after a couple days of highs in the 60s.

Partly cloudy skies expected for Sunday night as lows fall into the 50s.

We'll be firmly in a summer state of mind as we begin a stretch sunny days in the 80s.

Temperatures will gradually heat up from the low 80s to the upper 80s by the end of the work week.

Next Sunday will cool down slightly to the upper 70s giving us great conditions for the Packers' home opener.