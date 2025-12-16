Back to more seasonable temperatures

Today, we will begin to see temperatures warming up. By this afternoon, highs will reach the mid-30s, making today our first day of December with temperatures above freezing. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and you may see some flurries or very light rain this afternoon, though amounts will be minimal. Winds will begin to pick up late this morning, with breezy conditions lasting into tonight. Wind gusts close to 30 miles per hour will be possible.

The rest of the week will bring a bit of a temperature roller coaster, with temperatures fluctuating each day, though it will remain warmer than this past weekend.

Weather conditions stay fairly calm until Wednesday night into Thursday, when there is a chance for mixed precipitation and windy conditions.