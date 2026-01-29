Back to more average temperatures soon

Another day of below-average temperatures is expected, with highs reaching the low teens. Calmer winds will help reduce wind chills compared to the past few days.

A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the next few days. Light lake-effect snow is possible along the lakeshore Friday as winds shift to the northeast, with the next chance for more widespread snow arriving Sunday into Monday. Any snowfall looks to remain mostly light.

Temperatures will begin to moderate this weekend, becoming more seasonable by early next work week.