Back to feeling like spring

After temperatures on Monday felt more like summer, we return to spring-like conditions today. Highs will reach the mid-50s this afternoon with a breeze, though it won’t be as windy as yesterday. Cooler temperatures will stick around through Thursday.

Overnight lows over the next few nights will drop into the 30s, so frost advisories or freeze warnings are likely. Be sure to protect any outdoor plants.

The next few days will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and Thursday and Friday could see some scattered showers, though rainfall totals will remain low.