Back on the temperature rollercoaster

After three days with temperatures in the 30s, yesterday saw the first signs of a warm-up, with temperatures climbing above 40 degrees. This warm-up will continue through the rest of the workweek. Today’s highs will be in the upper 40s, with some places reaching 50, although it won’t feel much warmer because today will be another windy day. Wind gusts this afternoon could reach near 35 miles per hour. Sunny skies this afternoon will lead to clear skies tonight, and with the clear skies, temperatures will drop near 30 overnight.

Tomorrow will see high temperatures near 50 and calmer winds. Sunny skies will continue into Thursday and Friday, and by Friday, temps will reach the upper 50s. Saturday will be even warmer, with highs in the 60s. Saturday will also be the last day of this warmth, as a cold front will move through and drop temperatures back into the 40s on Sunday

