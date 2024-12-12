Baby, it's cold outside

We woke up Thursday morning to temperatures around zero and negative wind chills between -20 to -25 throughout northeast Wisconsin.

A cold weather advisory also greeted us this morning throughout every county in northeast Wisconsin.

Negative wind chills are expected throughout the day going into Friday morning.

Low temperatures will once again be around zero.

At least it'll be a sunny day.

Temperatures will still be well below normal on Friday which should also be sunny.

We warm up to the above normal highs over the weekend where we could reenter the 40s similar to last weekend.