Arctic air arrives tonight

All of our counties are under Extreme Cold Warnings from tonight into tomorrow. Today, we ease into the cold, with highs in the low teens—about 10 degrees colder than yesterday. Winds will gust near 25 miles per hour, so wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the negative single digits for most of the day. Clouds will increase throughout the morning, and you may see a few light snow showers or flurries this afternoon.

Overnight is when the cold air really moves in. Winds shift to the northeast as colder air rushes in, and temperatures will drop quickly into the negative teens by tomorrow morning. Winds will continue to gust near 25 miles per hour, bringing wind chills down into the -40s for much of the morning. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the negative single digits.

Saturday will be another very cold day before temperatures warm slightly on Sunday, although it will still be quite cold.

In this cold, limit your time outdoors, dress in layers, and bring any pets inside.