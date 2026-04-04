April showers raise flood concerns

With all the recent rain, river levels have been rising, and a few rivers have now reached minor flood stage. Because of that, flood warnings have been issued. Levels are expected to stay at or near bankfull or minor flood stage through much of the week.

Overnight, there’s a chance for a few isolated rain or snow showers, but totals will stay minimal.

Tomorrow morning will be partly cloudy for any Easter plans, with some clearing into the afternoon. Another round of light rain moves in Sunday evening.

The rest of the week brings multiple chances for rain, so you’ll want to keep that umbrella handy.