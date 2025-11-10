Another windy start to the week

Monday highs once again fell well short of our normal highs for this point in November only reaching the upper 30s.

Windy conditions continue Monday night putting our overnight wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s.

Tuesday will once again be windy with highs once again below normal in the low 40s.

Beginning Wednesday we'll see more sun as our highs jump above normal into the 50s where they'll stay for a warmer-than-normal second half of the week.