Today is going to be another windy day, with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Those winds are coming out of the west and will keep our temperatures fairly seasonable, with highs around 60 degrees. Tuesday starts off cloudy, but we will see more sun later in the day.

Clouds increase again overnight, and we will see a chance for scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Luckily, expected totals are relatively low, so we will continue to see river levels go down.

The middle of the week becomes cooler, and temperatures fall below average. This cooler air could bring frosty mornings. Temperatures become more seasonable over the weekend.