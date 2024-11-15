Another wet week brought improvements to the drought

High pressure will slowly build in from the west this afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine by the afternoon.

We are still adding to our above average stretch of weather!

Sun & clouds on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s.

Our next weathermaker will arrive late Saturday or early Sunday with a few showers.

That is a quick system and we will be back to sunshine for Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be WET. We are expecting rain showers and some mixed precipitation into the middle of next week.